PEGGY LANDRESS

Peggy Ann Sizemore Landress, 83, of Florida, formerly of Mercer County, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Ocala, Fla.

Born Aug. 1, 1939 in Owensboro, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Berndina Engle Sizemore.

She was a graduate of Mercer County High School and Eastern Kentucky University where she received bachelor’s degree in education and retired as a teacher, sang with her family on several radio stations, was a former member the Salvisa Baptist Church and current member at the Central Baptist Church in Ocala, Fla., where she taught Sunday school to children and adults.

Survivors include: one son, John Thomas Landress of Eustis, Fla.; one cousin, Rosetta Lawrence of Salvisa; and nieces and nephew

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Sizemore Fallis and Glenna Sizemore Bennett.