MARY MARTIN

Mary Glenn Martin, 80, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her home.

Born June 25, 1942, in Nashville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Thomas S. and Mary (Briley) Martin.

She was the owner, breeder and trainer of American Saddlebreds and Roadster horses for Sheragay Farms in Lexington and for herself.

Survivors include: one daughter, Deborah Gayle Blankenship of Harrodsburg, one brother, James Thomas (Bonita) Martin of Nashville, Tenn.; and one granddaughter, Katrina E. Blankenship.

She was proceed in death by one sister, Sheryl Ann Blankenship.