MARTHA RICHARD By Harrodsburg Herald | November 21, 2022 | 0 Martha Richardson, 61, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1961, in Harrisburg. She was the daughter of Charles and Bonnie Tate Richardson. Survivors include: two sons, Nathan (Carrie) Richardson and Daniel Richardson. Posted in Obituaries