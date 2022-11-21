JANET PEEL

Janet Sue Hoover Peel, 69, widow of Billy Wayne Peel, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Perryville.

Born Jan. 2, 1953, in Wayne County, she was the daughter of the late Riley and Leta Denney Hoover.

She was a retired R.R. Donnelly and Mister Miser employee and a member of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one son, Kevin (Von) Peel of Perryville; one daughter, Susie Newman of Willisburg; two brothers, Jeff (Donna) Hoover and Marty (Deborah) Hoover, both of Nicholasville; one sister, Donna (Richard) Lewis of Burgin; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Hoover.