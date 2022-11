James Robert Lawrence, 85, husband of Elaine Y. Lawrence, of Salvisa, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Katherine Lawrence and Heather (Terry) Horsfall; two grandsons and two granddaughters.

He was a US Navy veteran, graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering, earned a MBA from the University of Kentucky and retired from Corning, Inc