DONALD BUGG

Donald M. Bugg, 83, widower of Oris Hockensmith Bugg, of Burgin died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his residence.

Born Aug. 21, 1939, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Dan and Opal Burns Bugg.

He was a member of Burgin Christian Church and was retired having worked at both Cricketeer and Trim Masters.

Survivors include: one daughter, Cathy Sue Bugg Sexton of Burgin; one brother, Glenn (Pam) Bugg of Burgin; one sister, Dorothy Noel of Georgetown; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Marshall Bugg, and three sisters, Jane Jackson, Helen Lay and Inez Russell.