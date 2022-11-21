DAVID WILEY

Donald H. Wiley, 83, widower of Eunice Gritton Wiley, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born June 7, 1939, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Herbert C. and Minnie Dean Wiley.

He was a retired electrician at Corning and was a member of Berea Christian Church.

Survivors include: one son, Chris Wiley of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Jennifer Walls of Stanford; one brother, Harry J. (Jane) Wiley of Harrodsburg; three sisters, Lucille Coy, Frances Anness, and Norma Lester all of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren; one great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.