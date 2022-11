David Darland, 51, husband of Chrisi Darland, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Visitation 5 p.m. until the hour of service at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. with Greg Warren officiating.

Ransdell Funeral Chapel in charge of Arrangements.