BETTE CLOYD

Bette Jean Cloyd, 89, of Danville, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Danville Centre for Health and Rehabilitation in Danville.

Born Feb. 28, 1933, in Mitchellsburg, she was the daughter of the late William James and Madge Lee (Baker) Cloyd.

She was a graduate of Danville High School and attended the Danville School of Practical Nursing, was a retired nurse from the former U.S. Army Darnall General Hospital and the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Danville.

Survivors include: two nephews, Michael Long of Danville and Robert Cloyd Jr. of Harrodsburg; three nieces Connie Borbely of Oak Forest, Ill., Melody Barnes and Terri Murphy both of Harrodsburg; one sister-in-law, Mary Cloyd of Illinois; six cousins and several distant cousins.

She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Laymon, one sister, Shirley Long, and two brothers, Bob Cloyd and Ed Cloyd and special cousin Jim Miller.