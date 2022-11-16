Ryleigh Sipe Signs With CU Harrodsburg

Wesley Bird

Mercer County’s own Ryleigh Sipe signed with Campbellsville University Harrodsburg (CUH) to continue her education and soccer career with the Pioneers.

Sipe has been a pillar in the goal for the Titans the past four years playing in 70 of the 76 possible games as Mercer’s goal keeper. Starting since her freshman season, Sipe has totaled 646 saves including a monster senior year where she stopped 323 shots. Across four seasons she’s totaled 14 shutouts.

