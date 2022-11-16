 Skip to content

Ryleigh Sipe Signs With CU Harrodsburg

The Harrodsburg Herald/David Carpenter
Senior soccer player Ryleigh Sipe, second from left, signed with CU-Harrodsburg on Friday, Nov. 11. From left: Amy Vera, Sipe, Pioneers Head Coach Sam Travillian and Mercer Assistant Coach Kim Ramirez.

Wesley Bird
Herald Staff
Mercer County’s own Ryleigh Sipe signed with Campbellsville University Harrodsburg (CUH) to continue her education and soccer career with the Pioneers.

Sipe has been a pillar in the goal for the Titans the past four years playing in 70 of the 76 possible games as Mercer’s goal keeper. Starting since her freshman season, Sipe has totaled 646 saves including a monster senior year where she stopped 323 shots. Across four seasons she’s totaled 14 shutouts.

