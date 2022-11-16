Harrodsburg City Commission Okays Paving Bid

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission approved a bid to pave city streets. At their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the commissioners awarded the $136,506.85 blacktopping bid to Mega Construction, who were the only bidder.

The total bid is above the amount in the city’s budget for paving, $127,000.

“We are not going to go over the budgeted amount,” said Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer, who oversees the public works department. In the spring, Kazimer said the city commission will have to adjust the budget. Last year, they transferred snow removal funds to pay for paving.

The tentative list of streets to be paved include English Avenue, Cogar Avenue, Woodsland Drive, Litsey Avenue, Stoner Street, Carson Street and Grace Court.

For the rest of the story, check out the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.