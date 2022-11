Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

Mercer County’s own Evan Hart signed with the University of Kentucky Wildcats to continue his baseball career Friday, Nov. 11.

The junior left-handed pitcher has controlled the bump for the Titans the past two seasons while also exelling on both his travel baseball teams. Hart is headed into his senior season as the highest rankwed player in the state according to Prep Baseball Report.

