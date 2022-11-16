Bulldogs Cheer Team Ready For Winter Season

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

With high school basketball season gearing up in Burgin, the Bulldogs Cheer squad is ready to take the court for their 2022-2023 season.

Head Coach Kim Hatfield has her team ready with 12 varsity members led by her four seniors after graduating a strong senior class of five last year. This year’s squad is led by Anderson Taylor, Danie McCarty, Kylie Fornell and Jamie Isaacs.

Apart from their four seniors, the team is very young with two sophomores and six freshman. With no fall sports Burgin has a shorter cheer season than most other programs which gives the team less time to bond and become a cohesive group according to Hatfield. To combat this Hatfield host a cheer camp in September and does a lot of fun bonding exercises. Hatfield is excited about her freshmen class and what the future holds for them.

For the rest of the story, check out the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.