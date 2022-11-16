A New Era For Bulldog Basketball

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Todd Claunch era has begun at Burgin, and anticipation is starting to build as the Bulldogs basketball team prepare to tip off in just a few short weeks. Burgin travels to Anderson County Tuesday, Nov. 29, for their first contest of the season.

Claunch takes the reins and looks to improve on the 3-27 record from last year’s team. Claunch’s coaching journey began 35 years ago while in the military. He made stops in Italy and Japan early in his coaching career.

Claunch wants to implement his aggressive defense mindset to his team. “I want to get after it and put pressure on the other team defensively.”

“We are speedy and physical, hopefully we can get easy baskets off turnovers.”

Burgin will host Powell County Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in their first home contest. The Bulldogs will participate in the all A classic on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Somerset. The district home slate is as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 10, vs. East Jessamine; Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, vs. Mercer County; and Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, vs. West Jessamine. The final home game of the season will be Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, vs. Pineville.

