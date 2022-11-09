Sue Washburn Cox, 78, widow of Hilary Auburn Cox, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Willows at Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 4, 1943, in New Albany, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth L. and Hazel Everett Washburn.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, loving all animals, being a 4-H Club leader and spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies.

Survivors include: one son, Aaron (Janet) Cox of Harrodsburg; three daughters, Janet Cox Moses, Joyce Cox (Bobby) Elliott and Marsha Gail Cox all of Harrodsburg; one brother, Ken (Susan) Washburn of Walcott, Iowa; two sisters, Kay Seymour of Brownsburg, Ind. and Jill Jones of Mason, Ohio; four grandchildren, Joscelyn (Lee) Strange, Tanner (Candace) Cox, Caleb Elliott and Carey (Erick) Juarez; three great-grandchildren, Auburn Strange, Camden Juarez and Amelia Juarez; one niece and several nephews also survive.