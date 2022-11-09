‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.’ Premieres Friday, Nov. 11, At Ragged Edge Community Theatre

Ragged Edge Community Theatre is kicking off the holiday season in classic style with the live stage adaptation of the beloved TV special Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

All the favorite characters are here: Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, Santa and of course Rudolph. All the favorite songs will be sung as well, “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Jingle, Jingle, Jingle,” “We are Santa’s Elves” as well as the title song, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

“Our board president, Rebecca Crabtree, is a huge fan of the show and offered to sponsor the production if we would put it in our season. We grabbed the rights as soon as they became available over a year ago. We’ve had plenty of time to anticipate this one,” said Ragged Edge Managing Director Allan Barlow. “These kids are doing such a great job and they’re so dang adorable you just want to take bites out of them.”

The show opens Friday, Nov. 11, and runs through Nov. 20. There will be a special benefit performance on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Love Tree, helping Mercer County kids have just a little more joy at Christmas.

Tickets can be purchased via the Ragged Edge website www.raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 859-734-2389.

