Polly Hardin, 86, widow of Eddie Hardin, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 29, 1936 in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late George Earl and Gracie Blanche Sims Blacketer.

She was a member of the Abundant Life Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Vickie (Ernie) Prather of Harrodsburg and Diane (Howard) Wohner of Springfield; four grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.