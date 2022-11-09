Pioneers Built For Post Season Success

Casey Roberts

Head Coach Austin Sparrow and his 2022-2023 Campbellsville University Harrodsburg squad look to have yet another successful season. Sparrow enters his fourth year as the head man for the Pioneers as his squad comes off a NCCAA division two national championship.

This year’s team is led by fifth year seniors Chris Rawlins, Kereion Douglas, Tyrese Duncan and Tyron Duncan. The Pioneers also made a splash in the transfer portal acquiring junior guard Keelan Kennedy.

In the offseason, CU-Harrodsburg continued to fill the roster with in-state talent. They brought in a strong 2022 recruiting class, landing Naz Welch and Colby Fugate, both won the Kentucky High School player of the year in their respective regions. Sophomore guard Elijah Frye, and senior Forward Chris Rawlins are expected to be important complementary players.

Winning a championship now brings expectations around the program, also making CUH a popular transfer destination. Sparrow explained “Every player who enters our program now comes here with the expectation to compete for championships.”

