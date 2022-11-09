MAYBELLE HUMPHERY

Maybelle Gilliam Humphrey, 91, widow of Elwood Humphrey, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her residence in Mercer County.

Born March 8, 1931 in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Tyler and Sallie Moberly Gilliam.

She was a Cricketeer seamstress for over 30 years and a member of the Bohon Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning visiting with her family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Survivors include: two sons, Billy (Vonny) Humphrey and Ricky Humphrey and Jeannine both of Mercer County; three daughters, Donna Humphrey, Barbara (Ronnie) Broce both of Mercer County and Vicky (Edwin) Riley of Salvisa; two brothers, Ray (Eulalah) Gilliam and Bobby Gene (Paulette) Gilliam both of Garrard County; two sisters, Edwina Humphrey of Garrard County and Stella Cates of Waco; seven grandchildren, Bridgette (Carter) Logue, Jeremy (Nina) Bugg; Brandon Humphrey and Amy, Nick Humphrey and Justina, Josh (Maureen) Broce, Lynsey Lane and Jessica (Brandon) Sagraves; 13 great-grandchildren, Dylan (Taelor) Logue, Jessan (Kyle) Kilgore, Noah and John Bugg, Reese and Riley Sagraves, Eldyn Humphrey, Wade and Collin Lane, Wyatt and Isabella Broce, Christian and Chase Humphrey; four step great-grandchildren, Tyler and Tanner Robinson and Shaylee and Shilah Sagraves; two great-great-grandchildren, Kylan Kilgore and Branson Logue and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special friend, Jackie Bugg