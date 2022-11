June Morgan Gilbreath, widow of Robert L. Gilbreath, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Helena, Mont.

She was born in Mercer County.

She was a University of Kentucky graduate and was a teacher, was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and was a member of St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Emily L. Gilbreath.