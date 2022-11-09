JEREMY CHEAK

Jeremy Todd Cheak departed this life too soon on Nov. 7, 2022, leaving behind his beloved wife April; son Justis; two sisters, Amy and Lori; parents, Bob and Annette; devoted friend Todd Hill, loving cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as countless friends and family.

Jeremy will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, gracious heart and as a dedicated, reliable friend and awesome human being.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy to honor Jeremy’s memory may be made by adopting a stray animal or making a donation to Mercer Humane Society or an animal rescue of your choice.