HARRY BURTON

Harry Edward Burton, 58, of Harrodsburg, husband of Erin Marie Jenkins Burton, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his home.

Born Aug. 30, 1964, in Brentwood, Calif., he was the son of the late Harry Richard and Patricia Marie (Lininger) Burton.

He was a self-employed carpenter and was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: three daughters, Ashlyn Siera Grace Burton, Madison Brook Burton and Savanna Lynn Burton all of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Tammie (Gene) Laferty of Lebanon and Punkie (Dave) Spelts of Connecticut; three brothers, Richard Allen Burton and Ryan Burton both of California and Richard (Melinda) Burton of Louisiana.