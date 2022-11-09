Getting A Hop On The Holidays: St. Andrew Christmas Bazaar And Winter Bazaar And Concert

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Get ready for the holidays at the 32nd annual St. Andrew Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction Nov. 18—19 and the Mercer Transformation Community Tutoring Initiative’s Winter Bazaar and Concert at Lions Park Community Center on Nov. 19.

The Christmas Bazaar happens Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This year we are resuming our dine-in luncheon,” said Mary Kay Mayo, the publicity co-chair for the Christmas Bazaar. Mayo said carry-out is also available.

There will be gift baskets available. The baskets were donated by St. Andrew parishioners. The bake sale is back, as well as Christmas crafts and a raffle, Mayo said. Among the items in the silent auction are two tickets to the UK–LSU basketball game on Jan. 3, 2023—Mayo said the seats are in the blue and white section—and a $1,000 scholarship to Campbellsville University.

“Those are the two biggies,” Mayo said. Other items on the auction block include a UK basketball signed by Coach John Calipari, original art by Robert Brown and a barn quilt. Mayo said they were up to 38 items on Monday.

“Items are still coming in,” Mayo said. “It will be great.”

For more information, visit the St. Andrew website at harrodsburgcatholic.com, visit their Facebook page or call 859-734-4270.

The Winter Bazaar and Concert happens Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (450 East Factory Street). This is the first year for the Winter Bazaar, which is a fund-raiser for Mercer Transformation Inc. and The Community Tutoring Initiative. Diane Green and Donna Linton are the organizers.

Linton said the Winter Bazaar is a chance to get ready for the holidays by shopping with local vendors while also enjoying food from local food trucks and live music from local singers and musicians.

“We’re just trying to create a holiday atmosphere,” Linton said.

The Community Tutoring Initiative helps elementary students who are reading below their grade level. They are also holding a fund raiser on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant (145 Collin Drive).

At the Winter Bazaar on Nov. 19, they will also conduct a drawing. Linton said they are still looking for vendors and musicians. For more information, call Diane Green at 251-589-9501 or Donna Linton at 859-583-5857. You can find the event’s Facebook page here.

No Holiday Open House

One local holiday event won’t be happening this year: the Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park.

“The Fort is closed for most of the winter for renovations,” said Park Manager David Coleman. “They plan on working on the wall and the sidewalks inside the fort.

While contractors work on the fort, the gift shop has been moved to the Mansion Museum. Coleman said the gift shop will be open Fridays and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 17.

Fort Harrod is hosting the second annual Winter Encampment starting Thursday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. and running through Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.

Re-enactors are invited to set up their tents and camp near the fort. On Saturday, Nov. 19, re-enactors will also scout the historic Shawnee Run. For more information, call 859-734-3314, email the fort at fortharrod@ky.gov or visit their Facebook page.

The park will also host the Mercer County Chamber or Commerce’s Christmas Tree Forest, with the tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Holiday Events

Second annual Winter Encampment at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts Thursday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.

Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Winter Bazaar and Concert at Lions Park Community Center (450 East Factory Street). Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more great stories, check out the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.