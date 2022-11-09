Experienced Lady Pioneers Poised For Playoff Run

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Head Coach Andrew Tribble leads the Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Lady Pioneers into their 2022-2023 season with high expectations. All five starters return from last season that resulted in the first NCCAA division ll Mid East Region Championship in program history.

Tribble and his squad will not settle for anything less this season. Led by top scorers fifth year senior Oriona Woods and Junior Jaiden Douthin, the pair have combined for 38 points per game so far this season. Senior Makala Smith returns in the front court as the team’s leading rebounder. Along with the core starting five, the Lady Pioneers add six foot, three inch defensive anchor freshman Ashai Deng. Freshman forward Quinn Arnold and transfer graduate student Bianca Cunningham.

Tribble anticipates the depth of this team will be a strong point “I dress 15 players for our varsity games and I can play all 15,” he said.

This confidence in his reserve players allows for a “run and gun” style of play.

“We are going to get out and run the entire game, other teams know we are going to press all four quarters, we get after it and create a lot of turnovers,” he said.

The Lady Pioneers are encouraged by Coach Tribble to create and “play their game,” a mindset that starts with the recruitment of players.

