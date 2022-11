Davis Marshall Gritton, 96, of Salvisa, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Oct. 1, 1926, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Davis Hickman and Sarah (Marshall) Grittion.

He was an electrical engineer for General Electric Manufacturing and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include: one sister-in-law, Mary Dott Gritton; one niece, Cindy Reinhart and one cousin, Norma Burris Miller.