A Mercer Volleyball Season To Be Remembered

The Mercer County Titans volleyball 2022 season was one to be proud of with a final record of 23-12, which is the second best record in the history of the program rivaled only by the 2014 team that finished 24-12.

Both teams had something in common with six seniors who led the way. Mercer’s 2022 seniors were Head Coach Lynn Flach’s first group of middle schoolers that she coached.

Kallise Gammon, Madisynn Griffin, Taylor Murphy, Jai Maria Piazza, Avery Robinson and Jamesyn White each brought something different to the team. Out of the 1,134 total sets Mercer played this season the seniors accounted for 646 of them and every senior played 100 sets or more.

Gammon, as the Titans libero, led the team in digs with 468 followed by Piazza with 320 and Robinson who had 209. Piazza dominated the net for the Titans finishing the season with 464 kills and White added in another 185. White was an anchor for Mercer’s defense blocking 52 kills at the net and Murphy led the team in aces with 60. As the Titans starting setter Murphy tallied 596 assists. Griffin did a little bit of everything for Mercer racking up 103 digs, 43 aces, 39 kills and 15 blocks.

Special and talented are understatements for the 2022 volleyball seniors. Coach Flach put it best,

“This group of seniors were amazing and will be hard to replace. They are all friends on and off the court and have a unique chemistry that doesn’t come along very often. They were the most positive supporting group of athletes that I have ever coached.”

