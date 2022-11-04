In Pictures: Halloween 2022

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The calendar says Halloween only lasts one day, but Mercer County residents have found a way to stretch their favorite holiday into two weeks and counting, with Halloween events lasting into November. The Studio G Thriller Dancers brought the funk of 40,000 years—as well as the unending nightmare of the Baby Shark Dance—to downtown Harrodsburg for the the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 29. The friendly little city of Burgin held their trick-or-treating on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Hopefully, these pictures will help keep the monsters away from your door until next Halloween.