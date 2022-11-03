Weekender Nov. 3–10: Halloween After Party, Holiday Shopping, Meet and Greet, Wreath Making And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Sunday, Nov. 6, is Daylight Savings Time. Turn your clocks back one hour.

Well Halloween is finally over but for those of you who just absolutely, positively refuse to give up the ghost, Casa Grande is hosting a Halloween After Party on Saturday, Nov. 5. Work the last of spook season out of your system with live music, spooky treats, yummy food, drinks, giveaways and prizes. Costumes are encouraged. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m.

Winter is just around the corner. Get your home ready for it by attending Crafty Affairs–Holiday Wreath Making at Mercer County Public Library on Monday, Nov. 7. An instructor will help you spruce up your home for the winter.

For anyone wanting to get a jump on getting gifts for everybody, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is holding several crafts workshops on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Mercer County Extension Office is hosting the 4-H Holiday One Stop Shop with more than 20 vendors as well as a free raffle and $6 lunch.

Looking for something a little more artistic? The 14th Annual Autumn Open Studio happens at the Kathleen O’Brien Studio on Saturday, Nov. 5. with new artwork as well as new rare bead necklaces, greeting card sets and books.

The dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna are still on display at the Mercer County Public Library. The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

Next week, Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer premieres on Friday, Nov. 11. Find out more about it and everything else that’s happening in next week’s Weekender.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Nov. 3

• 2022 Mideast Regional Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournament at Hilpp Family Field (772 University Drive). Tournament continues through Sunday, Nov. 6. Games to be announced. cuhpioneers.com or 859-605-1389.

• Louisville Orchestra Ensemble Family Concert at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Words and music of favorite children’s books performed. Make your own instrument from recycled materials and play along. Entire family is welcome. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by 190 Proof and food by Jenna’s Snack Shack at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Nov. 4

• 2022 Mideast Regional Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournament at Hilpp Family Field (772 University Drive). Tournament continues through Sunday, Nov. 6. Games to be announced. cuhpioneers.com or 859-605-1389.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s and for years to come. Tickets: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Nov. 5

• 2022 Mideast Regional Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournament at Hilpp Family Field (772 University Drive). Tournament continues through Sunday, Nov. 6. Games to be announced. cuhpioneers.com or 859-605-1389.

• 4-H Holiday One Stop Shop at Mercer County Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Get a jump start on holiday shopping with this 4-H fundraiser which includes more than 20 vendors, free raffle, $6 lunch. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

• Hand-Tied Broom Making Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn to wrap, tie and finish hand-made brooms just like the Shakers did starting with smaller brushes and progress to creating a Turkey Wing broom, a hand-tied variation of a traditional flat broom). Tickets: $65 for annual passholders, $70 for everyone else 10 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2–5 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Needlework and Rug Making Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artist Lydia Allen as she demonstrates needlework and penny rug making. Weather permitting, demonstration place outdoors at the Welcome Center. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• 14th Annual Autumn Open Studio at Kathleen O’Brien Studio (875 Phillips Lane). This year’s theme is Journey with 80 new works ranging in size from 22-inch by 30-inch to two-inch by three-inch as well as new rare bead necklaces, greeting card sets and books. 1–4 p.m. kathleen-obrien.com.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 2–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Meet and Greet for New Residents at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Meet-and-greet hosted by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and library, Learn more about activities and services in the area. 3–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s and for years to come. Tickets: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Halloween After Party at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). Live music, spooky treats, yummy food, drinks, giveaways and prizes. Costumes encouraged. 7:30–10:30 p.m. Facebook @casaGky or 859-613-5669.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Daylight Saving’s Time

• 2022 Mideast Regional Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournament at Hilpp Family Field (772 University Drive). Tournament continues through Sunday, Nov. 6. Games to be announced. cuhpioneers.com or 859-605-1389.

• Trivia and food by Bluegrass Foods at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 6 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Nov. 7

• Crafty Affairs–Holiday Wreath Making at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Instructor will help you spruce up your home for the winter. Program is free and open to the public, all materials provided Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Nov. 10

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 2022 Titan Tip-Off Dinner at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Meet the 2022 boys basketball team with guest speaker Dave “Buzz” Baker. Tickets: $25 per person in advance. Starts 6:30 p.m. mike.riley@mercer.kyschools.us.

• Live music by Carrie Ann at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.