Burgin Volleyball Set For Next Season

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs volleyball team’s first season under Head Coach Doug Rulon was a learning experience for both the athletes and the coach in 2022. The team finished with a final record of 1-16, but played teams more competitively than they have in the past.

The bright spot for the Bulldogs is their youth without any seniors this season, they have a chance to return their whole team next year which includes five juniors from this years squad.

The upcoming seniors who will lead Burgin next year include Madison Goforth, Cloey Henson, Paisley Holloway, Kadence Edwards and Kasey McCray. They bring a lot of experience considering Henson, Edwards, and McCray played all 51 sets for the Bulldogs this season.

The three sophomores on the Burgin were big contributors this season including Ava Todd who made the 46th District all tournament team. Sammie Martin and Tristan Fredrick played in every game for the Bulldogs as well.

“We are very excited to bring our girls back next season; this season set the expectations, and got the girls excited. Next year we will be able to build on this and continue moving up,” said Rulon.

Burgin’s one win of the season came against Oneida Baptist Institute on Sept. 3 with the Bulldogs beating the Mountaineers three sets to one. They were also very competitive with the Danville home school team, L.I.G.H.T., both of their games went to five sets.

Burgin won 11 sets this season which was a big improvement from the 2021 season when they only won one set. The Bulldogs still have a way to go with the 46th district being one of the strongest in the state and they only got better with the addition of Trinity Christian. The powerhouse that is West Jessamine has never lost to a district team and has won the district title the last 12 years.

For the rest of the story, check out the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.