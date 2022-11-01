Sherry Hamilton

Sherry Ann Yazell Hamilton, 72, widow of Vernon “Bill” Hamilton, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Nancy and Charles Raymond Yazell

She was a graduate of Bourbon County High School, was a nurse for many years and held a degree in the medical field.

Survivors include: two sons, Michael (Anna) Hamilton and Barry Hamilton; one sister, Brenda Yazell Brown; two brothers, Ronnie and Charles Yazell; two grandsons; one great-grandson; special friend Nett, and several nieces and nephews.