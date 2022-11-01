Patricia Hammers

Patricia A. Hammers, 85, of Floral City, Fla., wife of Danny Hammers, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Trinity Hospital in Trinity, Fla.

Born June 20, 1937, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Thurman Gaither and Catherine (Orwick) Gaither.

She was a school bus driver for the Jefferson County, was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Floral City Chapter) and was a devout Catholic.

Survivors include: one daughter, Catherine Tuggle of Harrodsburg and one sister, Denise Payton of Round Rock, Texas; four grandchildren and seven great-granchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Gaither.