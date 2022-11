James Edmond “Jimmy” Demaree, 62, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Campbellsville.

Born Dec. 1, 1959, in Danville, he was the son of the late Hilton Jewell and Billie Jo (Ralston) Demaree.

He was a former ATR and Butternut Bread employee and member of the Pioneer Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one son, James David Demaree of Harrodsburg; one sister, Sharon (Gary) Clark of Paintlick; two grandchildren and two nieces,