Debra Walker, 61, of Nicholasville, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, following a long illness.

Born Nov. 20, 1960, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Patricia and the late Dale Keenum and Eugene (Grace) Knipp.

She was a 1977 graduate of Raceland High School, earned her Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Morehead State University, was a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner, was on the Jessamine County Chamber Board, Nicholasville Rotary Club president and treasurer, Fort Harrod Business and Professional Women’s Group member, Trabue Chapter Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Harrodsburg Baptist Church Trustee.