Carter Johnson

Carter Charles Johnson Jr., 76, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home.

Born July 23, 1946, in Uniontown, Penn., he was the son of the late Carter Charles and Ruth Johnson.

He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a maintenance man at area manufacturing factories.

Survivors include: one son, Brandon Lee Johnson; one daughter, Joyce (Rick) Snyder; step daughters, Elizabeth Bowels and Jennifer Rose; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by nine siblings; Bobby, Caroline, Charlette, Addie, Rebecca, Linda, Mary, Elizabeth and Patty.