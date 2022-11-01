Brian Reginer

Brian David Regnier, 53, of Salvisa, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lexington.

Born Nov. 15, 1968, in California, he was the son of the late Michael Regnier and Linda Marie (Donnelly) Riggs.

He was a trucking supervisor for Oak Harbor Freight, was an inventory control specialist for Hitachi – Nesco.

Survivors include: his wife, Tamra Regnier of Renton, Wash; one son, Jacob Regnier of Renton, Wash.; special friend, Carrie Robicheau and her daughter Amber Sweetman of Salvisa, and several nieces, nephews cousins and aunts.