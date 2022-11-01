Bobby Gibson

Bobby Lee Gibson, 74, of Harrodsburg, husband of Charlene White Gibson, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Oct. 21, 1948, in Danville he was the son of the late Darel and Martha E. (Hall) Gibson.

He was a 1966 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of the American Legion in Lawrenceburg, the VFW in Harrodsburg and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and retired from ATR in Danville.