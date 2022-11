Brenda Wathen Waddle, 72, widow of Kit Waddle, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late William H. and Gladys Robinson Wathen.

She was retired from G.T.E. of Kentucky and the U.S. Post Office in Salvisa.

Survivors include: two sons, Phillip Logan Gordon and Joseph DeWayne Gordon both of Salvisa; one sister, Marquettia (Garnett) Robinson of Salvisa; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and special friend, Kathi Callis.