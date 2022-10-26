Titans Volleyball Headed To Regions

Mercer Finishes Tournament As 46th District Runner-Ups

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Mercer volleyball is heading to the 12th Region after beating Trinity Christian three sets to one, but falling to power house West Jessamine in three straight sets in the championship game.

Mercer faced off against the West Jessamine Colts who have won the 46th District championship every year since 2012, last Wednesday, Oct. 19 on West Jessamine’s home floor. West showed why they were favored to win the district championship again with sound fundamentals and plenty of height on their team.

Mercer struggled to block West’s hitters in their back row, while they were digging spikes, but weren’t able to keep them in play.

Jai Piazza and Teigh Yeast were able to get a few hits past West’s blockers, but the Titans had already dug a hole, 18-6. West won the first set, 25-7.

Piazza started the second set putting the first point on the board with a kill that hit Jessamine’s back line, 1-0. Jamesyn White continued to serve well, as she had all season, and when West returned with a free ball, Madisynn Griffin spiked it back for the point, 6-3. Mercer kept the lead until Jessamine’s serve clipped the net and fell on the Titan’s side to tie the game up, 8-8. West scored one more and Mercer called a time out. West then took over the game with multiple hits, Mercer couldn’t stop them at the net or by covering the dig. While J. Piazza had a few hits of her own, Mercer was no match at the net and West went on to win 25-14.

Murphy and J. Piazza continued to work the net together for Mercer and kept the game in reach, 6-4. Jessamine then decided to close out the game and they did, logging hit after hit. Gammon dug out everything she could, but the Colts kept hammering her.

The Colts won the last set 25-10 to claim the 46th District championship. J. Piazza, Kallise Gammon and Ava Todd from Burgin were named to the All-District tournament team.

The Titans traveled to Boyle County to face the number one ranked Southwestern Warriors Tuesday, Oct. 25. Results were not available at press time and will be reported in the Nov. 3 issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.

