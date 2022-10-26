Mercer’s Ground Game Holds Off Colts’ Late Push

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans football team got back on the winning side with a 30-25 victory at DeSales (0-8) Friday, Oct. 21. The Titans played a sloppy game and allowed the Colts to score a season high and make it a close game in the second half in front of a packed senior night crowd. Mercer got the win behind their ground game in the fourth quarter.

DeSales started the game with the ball and picked up 30 yards through the air on their fourth play. The Titans defense forced a fourth and long after three Colts incompletions, but they converted off a 16 yard pick up from a screen pass. Senior Zeydan Jackson had a big play and his first sack of the season to set DeSales four yards behind the sticks. The Colts found a wide open receiver in the endzone for a 20 yard touchdown on the next play to take an early lead, 0-7.

Mercer started freshman quarterback Ashton Drakeford for the second week in a row and he found junior Thaddeus Mays for a 10 yard completion on the Titans second play. Mercer running back Denim Griffieth picked up a first down on a nine yard run to put the Titans in Colts territory. Senior Wade Lane caught a nine yard completion and the Titans scored on the next play with Morgan Pennington getting some great blocks on a sweep down the right sideline for a 30 yard touchdown. Senior kicker Jase Cocanougher tied the game with the extra point; he was three for three on the night, 7-7.

After a Gavin Wilson touchback, the Titans defense forced a three and out. Senior Tytus Weldon made a big stop on third down to bring out the DeSales punt team. Drakeford and the Titans offense took over on their own 48 yard line.

Find out what happened next in this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.