Lady Titans Soccer Is Built For The Future

2022 Mercer Girls Soccer: A Look Back

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans girls soccer team 2022 season didn’t go as expected with a final record of 4-12-3. They dealt with their fair share of adversity through out the year with injuries, but the Titans under performed.

The Titans’ season ended in the first round of the 46th District tournament against the East Jessamine Jaguars. It was a close game with Mercer leading at halftime, but two late goals from the Jags gave them the edge, 2-4. Sophomore Laykin Irvin was selected to all 46th District team.

Mercer had a young team with three sophomores and four freshmen getting a lot of playing time this season, which is a great sign for the future as they continue to play and develop together. Freshmen strikers Kiley Waldridge and Kylie Mobley both saw a lot of time on the offense and each registered a goal this season. Freshman Baylee Sims played every game this season as a mid fielder and scored two goals for the Titans.

Mercer’s talented sophomores are headlined by the aggressive scorer, Irvin who led the team with 18 goals this season and no one else had over two. Mercer’s offense was Irvin this season which is an area they can improve next season to open things up more. Sophomores Sarah Porter and Adison Wilham played every game on the Mercer back line and will be crucial next season.

Mercer’s junior class has six contributing members who all saw a lot of game time this season. Blaize Sims, McKinley Stagner, Presley Boyne, Lacey Dixon, Anna Schroeder and Macy Baker. Baker missed the year with a knee injury, but will have big shoes to fill with Ryleigh Sipe graduating. Boyne, Dixon and Blaize Sims will return to the Mercer back line to solidify the defense. Stagner can build off her one goal season and Schroeder returns to the mid field.

Find out what happened next in this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.