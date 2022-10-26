For Titans Boys Soccer, A Changing Of The Guard

Mercer Soccer 2022: A Look Back

The Mercer County Titans boys soccer 2022 season had lofty goals to begin with, but they never reached their true potential. The Titans season ended in the 12th region semifinals to the Boyle County Rebels who are currently in the semifinals of the state tournament.

The Titans ended with a final record of 11-8-3 in Head Coach Jeremy Carlson’s second season with the team.

Mercer had their biggest senior class to date with 12 players that included: Beau Brown, Forte Bess, Jase Cocanougher, Ian Devensky, Troy Diaz-Ward, Nolan Johnson, Brock Keller, Kamron Maddox, Sam Walls, Luke Whitenack, Gavin Wilson and Taylor Wright. The senior class accounted for 40 of Mercer’s 49 goals this season.

Wilson was the teams leading scorer and a pillar of the team with 13 goals and eight assists as a mid-fielder. Brown and Diaz-Ward tied for most assists on the team with 13 each and Cocanougher played every game as Mercer’s keeper including six shutouts. Bess also had a great year before his late season injury with nine goals and 10 assists.

Individual honors for the Titans included Brown and Wilson being selected to the all 46th District team. Brown and Cocanougher were a part of the all 12th Region team.

The 2022 seniors were a loaded class, but they weren’t what they could have been with Wright only getting to play the last three games due to KHSAA transfer rules. Keller also never got to play a game with KHSAA never approving his transfer to Mercer. Both seniors brought experience and could’ve helped the Titans in their playoff run.

