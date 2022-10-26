Burgin Cross Country Finishes 11th At Regions

Wesley Bird

The Burgin Bulldogs cross country team wrapped up their season with a senior celebration and an eleventh place finish from their boys team at the KHSAA Region five Class 1A on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Bulldogs celebrated their three seniors—Karl Strand, Anderson Taylor and Brendan Stanley—with a team dinner at the Downtown Pizza Pub on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Head Coach Bryan Vandiviere was proud of seniors and the time they spent building the program.

“I can not say enough about our three seniors this year, Anderson Taylor, Brendan Stanley, and Karl Strand. Combined, the three have been with the program for 18 years and have brought so much experience and leadership to our younger runners on the team. I am excited to see what the future holds for them all, said Vandiviere.”

Burgin did not have enough girl runners to compete as a team, but their boys team finished eleventh out of the 15 region teams.

