STACY YOUNG

Stacy B. Young, 48, wife of Ricky Young, of Salvisa, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Born Nov. 30, 1973, in Lebanon, she was the daughter of Patricia (Curtsinger) Barnes, and the late Donald H. Barnes.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two children, Samantha Dawn Young and Jessi Paige Young of Mercer County; two sisters, Tracy (Brent) McGinnis and Amanda (Ray) Vasquez-Flores of Mercer County; one grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two step children, Trent and Farren Paige Young and one brother, Bo Barnes.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 24, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Terry Morrison officiating. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with final expenses.