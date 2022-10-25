RUTH KELLER

Ruth Elizabeth Sherrow Keller, 82, of Harrodsburg, wife of James E. Keller, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born March 10, 1940, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. Sherrow and Katheryn (Mintor) Sherrow.

She was a Sunday school teacher and youth director at Bohon Christian Church, worked for American Greetings and Cricketeer, was a secretary for Wilson & Ratliff Farms, co-owner and cosmetologist at G & R Studio, and was the hotel manager for Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill, was a bus monitor, volunteered for Gideon’s Auxiliary, Friends of Shaker Village, was past president for Burgin Homemakers and for the Fort Harrod Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two sons, Donnie (Benita) Hatter of Nicholasville and Jimmy (Suzzanne) Hatter of Paris; one daughter, Dena Gay Keller of Lexington; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Keller of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service were held Monday, Oct. 24, at Ransdell Funeral Chapel, with Derek Baker and Tim Darland officiating. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Brown, Gil Lay, Dennis Holiday, Nathan Ellis, Gary Keller and Rayve Rawlings.

Memorials are suggested to Gideon International P.O. Box 176, Harrodsburg, KY 40330, or the Bohon Christian Church.