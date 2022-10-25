PHYLLIS WILSON

Phyllis Ann Freeman Wilson, 79,was reunited with her late husband, Jerry Lewis Wilson and Jesus on Oct. 18, 2022.

Born Jan. 22, 1943, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Lee Freeman.

For such a little lady, she made an incredible impression on the lives she touched. Everyone who knew her fell in love with her quirky sense of humor, extremely vibrant and independent spirit and her fierce determination. She enjoyed beaching, gardening, floral arranging, walking, shopping, golfing and playing cards. She was her happiest spending time with the people she loved – her family and friends, sharing stories and laughs together.

Phyllis is survived by two sons, Lee (Gwen) Wilson and Beau Wilson, both of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Heather (Daniel) Wessling of Harrodsburg and Kristi (Scott) Tyldesley of Harwich, Mass.; one sister, Shirley Tierney; two brothers, Jim (Ali) Freeman and Keith (Kim) Freeman; 12 grandchildren, Clay (Brenna) Wilson, Chelsey Wilson, Kacy Wornall, Grady and Laney Wilson, Tatum, Paige and Kobie Wessling, Conner and Abbey Tyldesley, Mallory and Molly Wilson; five great-grandchildren, McKinley Stagner, Ella Wilson, Tyler Stagner, Merritt and Hayes Wornall, Macy van den Berg and her special cat, Little Britches.

She was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Townes Wornall.

A Celebration of Life was held Monday, Oct. 24, with visitation from 1-4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at The Show Barn at Daynabrook.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to an organization of your choice.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.