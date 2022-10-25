PATRICK MASSIE

Patrick Haley “Pat” Massie, 76, husband of Debbie Davis Massie, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born June 18, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of Pauline Clark Massie.

He was veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from as pastor of Bohon Christian Church, worked as an underground electrician for Kentucky Utilities and was the former owner/operator of PH Massie & Son Electrical Contractors.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Dana Massie of Frankfort; one son, Patrick (Tammy) Massie of Lawrenceburg and two grandsons

He was preceded in death by one sister, Bettie Jane Forester.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Kentucky Christian University at https://www.kcu.edu/give

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ritchieandpeach.com.