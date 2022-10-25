MARY BOTTOMS

Mary Beth Bottoms, 51, wife of Brandon Bottoms, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born Sept. 19, 1971, in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Beverly Stivers Burton.

She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and a member of Abundant Life Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Amanda (Brandon Goins) Burton of Harrodsburg; two step sons, Cameron Bottoms and Mason Bottoms both of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Debbie (Bengy) Bowlin of Nicholasville and Gerry Lee Burton of Lexington and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 31, at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home with Pastor Jesse Morris and Minister Stephanie Morris officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Visitation 12-1 p.m. Monday at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to assist the family with funeral expenses.