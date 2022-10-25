JEFFERY McQUINN

Jeffrey Wayne McQuinn, 54, of Danville, husband of Julie Ann Heiss McQuinn, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.

Born May 11, 1968, in Warner Robins, Georgia, he was the son of Finley (Ernestine “Terri”) McQuinn and Virginia Parks (Roger Wayne) Fry.

He was a heat and air technician for Shearer’s HVAC.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include: two daughters, Kaitlin Paige McQuinn and Faith Danielle McQuinn, both of Harrodsburg; one brother, Anthony Lee Snowden of Georgia; two sisters, Tammy Thomas of Louisville and Angelia Marie Snowden of Richmond.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Burgin Baptist Church with Carl McCray officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.