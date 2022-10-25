CHARLOTTE HARRIS

Charlotte Anne Harris, 82, of Harrodsburg, wife of Andy Harris, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home.

Born Feb. 4, 1940, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Earline (Hunn) Bryant.

She was a retired employee of Walmart and was a member of the St. Peter AME Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two daughters, Andrea Daugherty of Stanford and Karen (Thomas) Porter of Harrodsburg; two sons, Michael Harris of Harrodsburg and David (Emelinda) Harris of Louisville; one sister, Phyllis (David) Yates of Harrodsburg; 12 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are today, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Sims Funeral Services with Pastor Louise Spencer and Pastor Ralph Smith. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Jerome Harris, Timothy Porter, Malachi Yulee, Tharan Green, Michael Harris Jr. and Tony Gill. Honorary pallbearers are Melvin Faulkner Jr., Thomas Porter, John Harris, Charles Penix and Doug Spaulding.

Visitation 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Following the interment, a Repass will be held at the Centennial Baptist Church, located at 291 West Lane, Harrodsburg.