A.T.O.M. Fest And Spoon River Anthology

Harrodsburg Hangs Out

It seemed like everyone was hanging out in downtown Harrodsburg last weekend.

Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, with food trucks, live music and fun for everyone. Proceeds go to Honor Flight Kentucky. The next big event downtown is the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5–8 p.m. Here are some pictures from the festival.

Center Stage Theatrics Kicks Off Spook Season With An American Classic

Life and death by lantern light: Center Stage Theatrics enacted “A Spoon River Anthology” ato Old Fort Harrod State Park last weekend.

A new local theater group brought Edgar Lee Masters’ classic “Spoon River Anthology” to life at Old Fort Harrod State Park Saturday night. The play—actually a series of poems inspired by the epitaphs Masters discovered in the cemetery along the Spoon River in Illinois where he grew up—served as an appropriately eerie start to the spooky season leading up to Halloween.

